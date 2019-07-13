|
George D. Harper
Castalia - George D. Harper, age 72, died Tuesday morning, July 9, 2019, at Firelands Regional Medical Center, Sandusky, following a brief illness.
He was born February 21, 1947, in Rochester, PA, and served in the U.S. Marine Corp retiring as Lance Corporal. George received the Purple Heart medal for wounds received in action against the enemy on Dec. 15, 1965; Combat Action Ribbon for service in Vietnam; Presidential Unit Citation awarded to the 3rd Marine Division for service in Vietnam; Marine Corps good conduct medal; National Defense service medal; Vietnam Service Medal with one bronze campaign star; Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Citation; Republic of Vietnam Campaign medal; and the Rifle sharpshooter badge.
George started working for Ohio Bell in 1968. Working in Toledo, Sandusky and Fremont areas until retiring in 2012, after 44 years of service. In his spare time he enjoyed sailing, fishing, watching football and playing Chess and teaching the game as well. He also enjoyed playing video games with his children and grandchildren. When he was not gaming he was an avid card player with good friends. George loved to garden and quested for the best tomatoes he could grow.
He is survived by his wife Sandy (Kuhn) Harper, who he married on April 29, 1977; Sister Nancy Garrett; sons Paul, Lance, and Kirk; daughters Kimberly and Jennifer; grandchildren Lavona, Victoria, Larry, Joyce, Brittany, Ryan, Dannielle, Matthew, and Victoria; great grandchildren Sidrick, Korbin, Lilith, Peyton, Paisley, Grace, Brantley, and Bella. As well as several nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private ceremony at a later date. Ransom Funeral & Cremation Service, Castalia, is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Margaretta Township Fire Dept. 113 South Ave. Castalia, OH 44824. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ransomfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on July 13, 2019