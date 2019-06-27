Services
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater St. James Church
629 Sixth St
Fremont, OH
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater St. James Church
629 Sixth St
Fremont, OH
PERRYSBURG - George Jackson, 80, of Perrysburg, OH passed away at his home on Monday, June 24, 2019. He was born March 14, 1939 in Montgomery, W.VA to George M. and Alice (Powell) Jackson. He graduated from Montgomery High School and received Christ at an early age.

George continued his education, receiving an Electrician Apprenticeship from Electro-Motive Division in LaGrange, IL; a diploma from DeVry Institute in Chicago, IL; maintenance training from Reliance Electric Company in Cleveland, OH; Speed Drives & Controls from Eaton in Kenosha, WI; and a diploma from Rhema Bible Training Center in Broken Arrow, OK.

George served in the U.S. Coast Guard from January 27, 1960 to January 24, 1964 and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal. George married Shirley Tucker on May 12, 1988 in Toledo, OH.



George worked at Reliance and then at Eaton Corporation which are both in Cleveland, OH for many years and as an electrician for Chrysler Corporation where he retired. He was a member of Rhema Bible Church in Broken Arrow, OK. George was an associate minister at Grace Community Fellowship in Pontiac, MI and a Pastor at Abounding Grace Ministries in Charleston, W.VA. He enjoyed sailing and building boats, woodworking, and fishing.

George is survived by his wife of thirty-one years, Shirley Jackson, of Perrysburg, OH; children, Brandon Jackson of Cleveland Hts, OH, Jock (Tasha) Hicks of North Carolina, Tomiko (David) Thomas of New York, NY, Charles (Nela) Hicks of Fremont, OH, Michael (Valerie) Hicks of Sandusky, OH, Laurice Hicks of Fremont, OH and Michaela Jackson of Perrysburg, OH; grandchildren, Nicholas, Melissa, Christian, Joshua, Kiauna, Kiaura, Kiamora; niece, Monica Dickerson and numerous great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother; Matthew Jackson, and; his dog, Sailor.

Visitation: Friday from 7:00PM - 9:00PM at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St., Fremont, OH.

Service: Saturday, June 29, 2019, 11:00AM at Greater St. James Church, 629 Sixth St, Fremont, OH, with visitation from 10:00AM - 11:00AM at the church. Bishop Pat McKinstry from the Worship Center in Toledo, OH is the eulogist, and Pastor Todd Chance is the Host Pastor.

Burial: Greenlawn Memory Gardens, Clyde, OH.

Memorials can be made to the Worship Center, 2210 Collingwood Blvd, Toledo, OH 43620

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on June 27, 2019
