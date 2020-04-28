|
|
George L. Widman
FREMONT - George L. Widman, 81, of Fremont, OH passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Elmwood Assisted Living and Skilled Nursing of Fremont. He was born on December 18, 1938 in Fremont to John and Frances (Welker) Widman. He was a graduate of St. Joseph High School.
George worked as a machine operator at Kelsey Hayes and retired after forty years of service. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and loved fishing, tinkering around the house, watching the Cleveland Browns and Indians and his dogs.
George is survived by his brother, Fred (Cheryl) Widman, Fremont, OH; nieces, Michelle Widman, Debbie Level, Amy Long, Julie Eberly; nephews; Clint Smith and Matt Dearth and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jack Widman.
Private Services will be held for the family.
Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to Promedica Memorial Hospice
