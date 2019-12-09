|
|
Georgia K. Levario
Fremont - Georgia K. Levario, 64, of Fremont, OH passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was born on June 17, 1955 in Fremont, OH to Donald and Joanne (Ross) Gruver. Georgia was a 1973 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.
Georgia married Juan Levario on May 28 1994 in Fremont, OH and he survives. She was a homemaker where she enjoyed doing crafts and crossword puzzles but what she loved most was Native American Indians, camping and spending time with her family.
Georgia is survived by her husband of twenty-five years, Juan Levario; mother, Joanne Gruver; children, Angie (Nathan) Newman, Julie LeJeune, all of Fremont, OH, Jeremy (Natasha) LeJeune, Knoxville, TN, Candi (Jim) Rupp, Raul Levario, Ryan Croudup-Levario; siblings, Donna Reinbolt, Mark Gruver, all of Fremont, OH, Mike (Lynn) Gruver, Republic, OH and twelve grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Gruver; brother, Randy Gruver and mother and father-in-law, Rudy and Pauline Levario.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH 43420
A service will follow visitation on Wednesday, beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials can be made in her honor to the .
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019