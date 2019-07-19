Services
Engle-Shook Funeral Home and Crematory - Tiffin
135 North Washington Street
Tiffin, OH 44883
(419) 447-1221
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Resources
Gerald Swecker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald D. Swecker


1943 - 2019
Gerald D. Swecker Obituary
Gerald D. Swecker

Tiffin - Gerald D. Swecker, 75, of Tiffin, passed away at 6:02 a.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Gerald was born on October 17, 1943, in Tiffin, to the late Cecil P. and Ruth A. (Campbell) Swecker. He married Sherry J. (Dunlap) in Tiffin on December 25, 1967 and she survives in Fremont.

Survivors include his four children, Christine M. (Kenneth) Rapp of Tiffin, Tonya K. (Don) Jacobs of Tiffin, Paul D. (Lori) Swecker of Sycamore, Matthew J. (Heather) Swecker of Green Springs, eight grandchildren, two sisters, Mary A. Swecker of Sarasota, FL and Susan A. (Steven) Alt of Tiffin.

Gerald worked at Carn Refrigeration and Meijer Inc. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening and just spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He was a 1961 graduate of Tiffin Columbian High School and was a United States Air Force Veteran serving from 1961 until 1968.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Mary V. (Dunlap) Swecker.

A memorial service for Gerald will be held at 7:00 p.m., on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin with Justin Jacobs officiating and military rites being rendered by the United Veterans Council. Visitation for family and friends will also be on Tuesday, from 6-7 p.m., at the funeral home. There will be no burial held at this time.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice. On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.engleshookfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on July 19, 2019
