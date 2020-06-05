Gerald E. Borer
Fremont - A Memorial Mass for Gerald E. Borer, 82 of Fremont, who passed April 2, 2020 has been scheduled at 10:00A.M. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fremont, OH.
Published in News-Messenger from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.