Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home
416 South Arch Street
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-8288
Fremont - Gerald Ervin Borer, 82, of Fremont, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at his home. He was born February 27, 1938 in Fremont, Ohio the son of Ervin and Dorothy (Haslinger) Borer.

He was a 1956 graduate of Fremont St. Joseph High School where he was known as "Tuby". Jerry was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Cuban Crisis. He went on to work at Moore Business Forms as a printing press operator, known as "Gravy" to his work colleagues.

Gerald was a football enthusiast; throughout his life he played, coached and watched numerous games. He will be remembered as a loving and caring husband, dad, grandpa, uncle and friend. He found his greatest joy in time spent with his family.

He is survived by his children: Cynthia (Pete) Schulden, Michael Borer, Lori (Donnie) Vallance all of Fremont; 5 Grandchildren: Samantha, Lilly, Steven Schudlen, Shelby Rochester, Stormy Vallance, Erin Borer; brother Phil (Vicki) Borer and sister Margaret (Don) Shell.

He is preceded in death by his wife Barbara Rose Borer, son James Ervin Borer; parents, sister Rosemary Fitzwater and niece Beth Fitzwater.

Private graveside services will take place and Gerald will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery. A memorial mass and luncheon will be announced in late spring once gathering restrictions have been lifted. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church and Heartland Hospice. Hanneman -Chudzinski- Keller Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Those wishing to extend condolences or a fond memory are encouraged to visit his page at www.hannemanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
