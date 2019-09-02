|
|
Gerald "Jerry" Markin
Bowling Green - Gerald "Jerry" Markin, 79, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away August 31, 2019. He was born on August 4, 1940 in Woodville, Ohio to the late Jesse and Hazel (Peoples) Markin. He married the love of his life Janet Sheperd on August 4, 1962 and she survives in Bowling Green.
Jerry was a 1960 graduate of Gibsonburg High School. He joined the United States Army in 1960 and served his country proudly for five and a half years, serving one tour in Vietnam.
He was a member of the Weston American Legion and the Tontogany American Legion. He attended Trinity United Methodist Church in Bowling Green. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. His greatest joy in life came from the time he spent with his family.
Along with his wife of 57 years, Janet, Jerry is survived by his children Shelly Warman of Bowling Green, Rebecca Bean (Randy) of North Baltimore, Ohio and Michael Markin (Barbara) of Bowling Green. He is also survived by his grandchildren Andrew and Branden Warman of Bowling Green and Corey and Kelcie Bean of North Baltimore, sisters Thelma Smith of Clay Center, Mary Conger of Sylvania and Lola Rewoldt of Genoa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Noreen, Helen, Anna, Francis and Ethel and brothers Theodore, Eldon, Donald and Emery, and his grandson Colin Warman.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday September 4, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. His funeral Service will be held on Thursday September 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Andrea Curry will officiate. Interment will follow at Wood County Memory Gardens in Bowling Green where full Military Honors will be rendered by the Wood County Honor Detail. Additional Visitation will be held Thursday morning at the funeral home from 10:00a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to Bridge Hospice or the family.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Markin family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4, 2019