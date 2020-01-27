|
Gerard W. Smith
Fremont - Gerard W. Smith, 94, of Fremont, OH passed away on January 25, 2020 at Elmwood Communities in Fremont, OH. He was born on June 27, 1925 in Fremont, the son of Valentine and Celesta (Meyer) Smith.
Gerard served in the US Army from 1943-1946 during WWII. He was awarded the Purple Heart, Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon with three Bronze Campaign Stars, American Theater Ribbon, Combat Infantry Badge, Victory Ribbon, Philippine Liberation Ribbon with one Bronze Star and the Good Conduct Ribbon.
Gerard married Phyllis J. Billow on June 21, 1947 at St. Joseph Catholic Church and she preceded him in death on July 14, 2016. He was a lifelong farmer in Riley Township where he worked part time for the township and also drove truck for over thirty years driving for Liberty Highway, Spector and Suburban Motor Freight until he retired.
Gerard was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a life member of the Fremont V.F.W. He loved to spend time with his family and could often be seen driving around Riley Township in his gator picking up trash along the roads and plowing many driveways throughout the neighborhood.
Gerard is survived by his children, William Smith, Fremont, Rick (Luella) Smith, Perrysburg, Linda (Kevin) Nitschke, Lake Havasu City, AZ; grandchildren, Annette (Mark) Fisher, Derek Smith, Ryan (Heidi) Smith and Erin (Kevin) Vile; great grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Noah, Ethan, Ryleigh, Lucas, Jake, Alayna, Brenden, Samuel and Kume; sister-in-law, Joyce Smith, Fremont.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Phyllis Smith; twin brother, Gerald Smith; brothers, Ambrose, Vincent, Carl and Hillary Smith; sisters, Ruth Gonya and Susanne Overmyer and daughter-in-law, Margaret "Peg" Smith.
The family would like to thank Elmwood Communities Staff for their care given to Gerard over the past four years.
Visitation: Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH.
Mass of Christian Burial: Friday, January 31, 2020; 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 550 Smith Rd., Fremont, OH with an hour of visitation prior to the service at the church.
Memorials: Sacred Heart Catholic Church
