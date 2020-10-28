1/1
Gerry Frances Dorsey
Gerry Frances Dorsey

Fremont - Gerry Frances Dorsey, 78, formerly of Fremont, OH passed away unexpectedly on October 23, 2020 in Harrisburg, PA. She was born on October 13, 1942 to Dr. Dana R. and Naomi (Scraggs) Dorsey Sr. in Matewan, WV. Gerry was a 1959 graduate of Logan High School in Logan, WV.

Gerry worked at HJ Heinz for twenty-eight years as an operator and in the lab until she retired in July of 2001. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Clyde, Eagles and American Legion Auxiliary. Gerry enjoyed dancing, crocheting, playing the piano, Zumba and twirling the baton. She most of all loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Gerry is survived by her daughters, Patricia L. (Jay) Burlingame, Altoona, PA, Valerie L. (David) Hicks, Beaufort, SC and Tanya D. Holder, Columbus, OH; siblings, Dana R. Dorsey, Jr. and Robert E. Dorsey both of Fremont, OH, Lyle D. Dorsey, Cape Coral, FL, Euna A. Quimby, Cleveland, OH, Phyllis J. Mayberry, and Mitzi R. Plymale both of Reynoldsburg, OH; eight grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kenneth R. Willis; brother, William Dorsey and sister, Judy Beveno.

The use of face masks is required while indoors at all services. Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would prefer, you may express your condolences at www.whhfh.com or call the funeral home at 419-332-6409 to request that your name be signed in the guest book.

Visitation: Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12 noon at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH.

Private services will be held for the immediate family.

Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Fremont, OH

Memorials can be made to School of Hope.



Published in News-Messenger from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time.
