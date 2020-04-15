|
Gladys L. Rader
Fremont - Gladys L. Rader, 78, closed her eyes on Good Friday and passed away peacefully on Resurrection Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born on July 10, 1941 in West Union, OH to Emery "Forest" and Olive (Armstrong) Gill.
Gladys raised her two girls, Sharon and Jamie, always providing comfort and love. She was a steadfast member of Victory Church. For many years in Fremont, she worked at Eckrich. Gladys loved celebrating life with her family and adored the time she spent with her grandchildren. But her first love was spending daily time reading God's word and having her talks with Jesus.
Surviving are her daughters, Sharon (Terry) Norts of Erie, MI and Jamie Castillo of Fremont; six grandchildren, Roxanne (George) Daiza, Ray (Beth) Garza Jr., Greg (Erin) Garza, David Garza, Jessica Heishman, and Joshua Heishman; 12 great-grandchildren: Julian, Simon, Elijah, Amaiya, Micah, Isaiah, Gabriel, Leah, and Brianna Garza; and Ava, Frank and Anna Daiza; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Louise Johnston, Charles, Emery, Hazel "Carol" Goehring and Forresta Bollenbacher.
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont is honored to be caring for Gladys and her family. Private Burial will be held at Greenlawn Memory Gardens, Clyde, and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at Victory Church on July 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
It is requested, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Victory Church. If you would like us to add your name to the family's online register book you may call us at: 419-332-7391 or visit: www.hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2020