Gladys Pauline Smith



- - The world has lost a great teacher. Gladys Pauline Smith passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, June 20, 2019.



Gladys was born on December 8, 1927 in Bernice, LA to James and Sallie (Rogers) Lowery. She graduated from Bernice High School and Bowling Green State University.



Gladys married Charles M. Smith on June 9, 1946 in Bernice, LA. A few years later they moved to Ohio.



She taught biology and science in Fremont City Schools for many years. Following retirement, she taught part-time at Terra Community College and enjoyed volunteering at the Memorial Hospital giftshop.



Her hobbies included quilting, sewing, and crocheting. Thankfully, she loved to cook and bake. Everyone appreciated her southern cooking skills. She enjoyed traveling to explore new places, such as Europe and Hawaii.



She is survived by her brother, Richard Lowery; two daughters, Sally (Ken) Brockway and Marsha (Steve) Sondergaard; son-in-law Ray Markwith; seven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; numerous nieces/nephews, and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles, daughter Gladys Markwith, and son Randy Smith.



Visitation will be Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, Ohio, 43420. Additional visiting will be Monday, June 24, 2019 from noon-1 p.m., with funeral services beginning at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Private family internment will follow. In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials can be made to First Presbyterian Church, Fremont, or ProMedica Hospice, Fremont.



"Class dismissed!" ... Mrs. Smith. Published in the News-Messenger on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary