Glendon C. Genzman
Glendon C. Genzman, 92, a resident of Virginia Beach, Virginia, died peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving daughters. He was born on December 27, 1927 to the late John Genzman and Laura (Mays) Genzman.
Glen graduated from Salem-Oak Harbor School in 1945. In April, 1950 Glen married the love of his life, Catherine (Brugger) and together they enjoyed a lifetime of adventures: living for 10 years in Alaska while raising a family, attending college together as well as teaching for 20 years in the Fremont City School District and enjoying many cruises during their years of retirement. Glen retired to Virginia Beach, VA after teaching students with developmental disabilities.
Glen was a gifted cook and baker for family and friends. He had the ability to recreate any savory and delicious dish that any restaurant offered. A family cookbook was gifted to family and friends so they would stop requesting favorite recipes.
Glen was a devoted family man. He always worked to make life better for them, ever a loving husband and Father, this is the way Glen Genzman lived his life.
Glen was predeceased by his long-time love, Katy, as well as his son, Robert Genzman and grandson R. Curtis Yundt. He is survived by daughters Gloria Genzman, Ballground, GA, Melody Miller and Scarlett Genzman, both of Virginia Beach, VA; five grandchildren, Jennifer Bowman, Andrew Miller (Stacy), Eric Miller (Sara), Robert and Jackie Genzman; eight great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place and both his ashes and his wife, Katy's ashes will be scattered across the family farm in Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of Glen Genzman to the ..
Published in the News-Messenger from Mar. 31 to Apr. 4, 2020