Glenn E. Bliss Sr.
{ "" }
Glenn E. Bliss, Sr.

Fremont - Glenn E. Bliss, Sr., 78, of Fremont, OH passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania, OH. He was born May 31, 1942 in Fremont to John W. and Edith Mae (Shriner) Bliss. He was a 1960 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.

Glenn served in the U.S. Navy from 1960 to 1963 and was honorably discharged. He married Constance "Connie" J. Bowers on March 28, 1980 in Fremont and she preceded him in death on November 22, 2011. '

Glenn worked at Webster Industries, Inc. in the shipping and receiving department. He had also worked at Peter Eckrich in Fremont. Glenn attended Victory Church and enjoyed fishing and bowling and was a Cub Scout Master for Pack 405.

Glenn is survived by his children, Glenn Bliss Jr., Shelly Kitfield, Sheri Smith, Daniel Bliss, Todd Connor, Michelle Perez and Jeanette Ottney, all of Fremont, OH; siblings, Ruth Ann Bliss, Fremont, OH and John F. Bliss, Corona, CA; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Constance "Connie" Bliss; siblings, Mary DaBrunz, Sarah "Helen" Bliss, Kenneth and James Bliss, Edith Homler and companion, Dollie Michael.

A graveside service will take place on Friday, December 4, 2020, 11:00 am, at McPherson Cemetery in Clyde, OH, with Military Honors provided by the Fremont VFW and American Legion.

The use of face masks and social distancing will be observed throughout the service.

Memorials can be made to ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence, 5340 Harroun Rd, Sylvania, OH 43560.

Arrangements are entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, Fremont, OH.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com



Published in News-Messenger from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
