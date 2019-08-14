|
Glenn F. "Lefty" Saller
Fremont - Glenn F. "Lefty" Saller, 88, of Fremont, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Promedica Memorial Hospital with his family by his side. Glenn was born August 24, 1930 in Toledo, OH the son of Carl and Marjorie (Overmyer) Saller.
He was a 1948 graduate of St. Joseph High, known for his left hook shot on the basketball court and left-handed pitching on the mound during baseball season. From high school on he was acknowledged by classmates and friends as "Lefty".
Glenn was a United States Army Veteran serving overseas in Japan during the Korean War. Upon his return home from overseas he married his high school classmate, Lucretia Celek on August 29, 1953. He retired from the United States Postal Service after 37 years.
Glenn was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He enjoyed wintering in Florida, time with his grandchildren and family, feeding the birds and the Cleveland Indians and Browns.
Surviving is his wife of 66 years, Lucretia Saller of Fremont; children: Marcia (Steven) Goetz, David (Cheri) Mathews Saller, Lori (Timothy) Price all of Fremont, OH and Connie (Joseph) Swint of Toledo, OH; grandchildren: Brian, Pete, Kelli, Kyle, Monica, Amy, Mathew, Eric, Taylor; great-grandchildren: Cam, Izzy, Elise, Mady, Charlotte, Laikyn, Everlie. A special thanks to Marcia Mapus, our Dad's caregiver.
The family will receive guests at 9:00A.M. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church Hall. A Memorial Mass will begin at 10:00A.M. at the church with Rev. Michael Roemmele officiating. Burial will be Private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Bishop Hoffman Catholic Schools, Promedica Hospice or Donor's Choice. Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements, those wishing to express their condolences or share a memory are encouraged to visit www.hannemanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Aug. 14, 2019