Glenn H. Bingman
Glenn H. Bingman

Fremont - Glenn H. Bingman of Fremont, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Meramec Bluffs in Ballwin, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Lillian Gray, and his siblings, Virginia Karbler, Forest Bingman, and Calvin Bingman.

Glenn was born in Detroit, Michigan on September 3, 1925 and raised in Fremont, Ohio. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Airforce and a graduate of Bowling Green State University. Glenn worked for Ford Motor Company for 33 years and was an active member of Faith United Methodist Church in Trenton, Michigan. He is survived by his two daughters, Cathy Bingman, Christy Hoppe, and six grandchildren.

Glenn was a force of nature and courageously fought cancer for the last twenty-two years of his life. He would have been 95 years-old on September 3, 2020. He was a passionate St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan, an avid gardener, and his "happy place" was his yard, where he planted countless trees, shrubs, and flowers, even after moving into apartment buildings, later on in life.

Glenn will be loved and remembered for being present for his children and grandchildren in their moments of need, and his memory will always be a blessing




Published in News-Messenger from Aug. 3 to Aug. 8, 2020.
