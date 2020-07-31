Glenn H. Oakleaf
Tiffin - Glenn H. Oakleaf, 91, of Tiffin, passed away peacefully in his home at 7:07 a.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Glenn was born on June 21, 1929 in Adams Township to the late Russel and Jessie (Magruder) Oakleaf. He married Zelda (Pangle) in Melmore on April 22, 1961.
Glenn is survived by his wife of 59 years, Zelda of Tiffin, children, Michelle (Denny) Kline of Tiffin, Brenda (Darrel) Wilges of Fort Mill, SC, Jeffrey (Jill) Oakleaf of Tiffin, four grandchildren, Melissa Wilges, Nick Yeakle, Morgan (Tyler) Snincak and Cole Oakleaf.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Mabel Biller, Florence Baker and Mary Alice Gore and five brothers, Fred, Robert, Russell, Dale and Harold.
Glenn was a 1947 graduate of Old Fort High School. He worked at American Standard as a caster for 38 years and also farmed during much of that time. He also served for 25 years as a Pleasant Township Trustee where he developed multiple lifelong friendships. He enjoyed bowling in leagues for American Standard. Glenn was involved in Horse Pulling since he was a small child. In addition to this, following the activities of his children and grandchildren brought him great joy. He loved following Ohio State Athletics and the Cleveland Indians. After retirement, he enjoyed the annual Fair Manager trips with his wife.
Those we love don't go away; they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near; so loved, so missed, so very dear.
Due to the Corona Virus the family is having a private family graveside service at Rock Creek cemetery. There will be no visitation held at this time. The Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, Marcy's Caring Hearts & Hands or to the Old Fort Schools Athletic Department. On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.shookfamilyfh.com
