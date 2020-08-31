Glenn R. Baker
Lindsey - Glenn R. Baker, 79, of Lindsey, passed away on August 28, 2020 surrounded by his family at home after a courageous 3-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on January 29, 1941 in Zanesville, Ohio to Robert Baker and Evelyn (Phillips) Martin. Glenn graduated from Philo High School in 1959 and later from Wilfrid Laurier University (BA) in 1970. Following his graduation from high school, Glenn proudly enlisted and earned the rank of corporal in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam Era from 1959 until receiving an honorable discharge in 1964. On August 23, 1969 he married Rebecca Morin in Hanover, Ohio, and they spent 51 wonderful years together until his passing.
As an avid outdoorsman and nature lover, Glenn enjoyed hunting, fishing, bird watching, walking the beach, hunting for mushrooms and picking berries. Not only was he a passionate Cleveland Browns, Indians, and Ohio State Buckeyes fan, but he also played on his college football team that competed at the Canadian national university championship (Vanier Cup) in 1968. Above all, he loved telling stories, sharing his sense of humor, and spending time with his grandkids.
Glenn was a manager for Ohio Bell for 25 years until his retirement. He loved to keep himself busy and was very involved in his community. He was past Commander of American Legion Post #121, Marine Corps League commandant, Washington Township Trustee, past Mayor and president of Lindsey Village Council, past president and zone chairman for the Lindsey Lions, past president and member of the YMCA board, member of the Sandusky County Regional Planning Committee, Sandusky County Sportsman's Club, AmVets, VFW and NAACP, the lay leader for Lindsey Trinity United Methodist Church, president of the Fremont Senior Center, Democratic Central Committeeman, and founding member of the Lindsey Tree Commission. In addition, he was the Lions International Melvin Jones Fellow recipient (2018) and awarded the Marine of the Year (2019).
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Rebecca "Beckie" Baker of Lindsey, children; Leah Baker of Clyde, OH, Chase (Kerry) Baker of Round Hill, VA, Tracie (Bridget) Baker of Pleasant Ridge, MI, Adranne (Joey) Blaze III of Perrysburg, OH, "adopted sons"; Albert (Jill) Bucher and Michael (Jodi) Bucher of Petersburg, MI, Jeff (Tina) Keifer of Ottawa Lake, MI, grandchildren; Zane Tolbert, Mason Tolbert, Payton Blaze, Ethan Lantz, Evelyn Baker, Joey Blaze IV, Chase Baker, Marcus Blaze, Jaydie Lantz, Caiden Baker, Cargan Baker, Copelyn Baker, and a completed Baker's Dozen expected in February 2021, siblings; James (Sharon) Bromley of Blue Rock, OH, Dwight (Cindy) Stockdale and Tim (Barb) Stockdale of Toboso, OH, John Baker of Zanesville, OH, Bill (Jackie) Watson of Duncan Falls, OH, Nan (Gerry) Grandstaff of Columbus, OH.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings; Gene (Ruth) Baker and Danny Watson.
Visitation will be held Monday, September 7, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 pm., 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 900 North Street, Fremont. There will be a Lions Memorial Service Monday at 6:30 p.m. Additional visiting will be at Ole Zim's Wagon Shed, 1375 N OH-590, Gibsonburg on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with funeral services beginning at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Travis Montgomery will officiate. Face masks and social distancing will be required throughout all services.
Burial will follow at Lindsey Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion and VFW.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Sandusky County Veterans Memorial Fund at Old Fort Bank, 300 W. State St, Fremont, OH, 43420, Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH, 44870, or Lindsey Trinity United Methodist Church, 231 S. Maple Street, Lindsey, OH, 43442.
For those unable to attend the Lions service, funeral service or graveside, live steaming will be available by visiting the funeral home's website. If you would like to be added to the family's guest registry please call 419-332-7391.
To express online condolences, view Glenn's Tribute Video, or access Live Streaming, please visit www.hermanfh.com
