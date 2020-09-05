Gloria J. Poynter
Fremont - Gloria J. Poynter, 71, of Fremont, OH passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Eden Springs in Green Springs, OH. She was born May 3, 1949 in Wayne, OH to Charles "Bill" E. and Iva Jean (Voorhees) Carr. She was a 1967 graduate of Elmwood High School.
Gloria married Keith Poynter, Sr. and he survives. She worked at Aeroquip Inoac as a Secretary /HR person in Fremont and then at A. Schulman in Bellevue in the Human Resource Department. Gloria enjoyed the outdoors, camping and visiting the Amish country. Gloria also enjoyed baking, watching the Hallmark Channel and spending time with her family.
Gloria is survived by her husband, Keith Poynter, Sr., Fort Knox, KY; children, Lori (Kyle)Poynter, Fremont, OH and Keith (Nicole) Poynter, Jr., Wadsworth, OH; siblings, Patricia (David) Herman, Bellevue, OH and Phyllis (Lynn) Mason, Tiffin, OH; grandchildren, Alex, Destiny, Skye, Gabby and Maddy.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Private Graveside Memorial Service for the family will take place on Friday, September 11, 2020; 10:00 a.m. at Greenlawn Memory Gardens, 1793 W. McPherson Hwy, Clyde, OH.
Masks are required at the graveside service.
Memorials can be made to the family.
Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, Fremont, OH.