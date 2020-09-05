1/1
Gloria J. Poynter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria J. Poynter

Fremont - Gloria J. Poynter, 71, of Fremont, OH passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Eden Springs in Green Springs, OH. She was born May 3, 1949 in Wayne, OH to Charles "Bill" E. and Iva Jean (Voorhees) Carr. She was a 1967 graduate of Elmwood High School.

Gloria married Keith Poynter, Sr. and he survives. She worked at Aeroquip Inoac as a Secretary /HR person in Fremont and then at A. Schulman in Bellevue in the Human Resource Department. Gloria enjoyed the outdoors, camping and visiting the Amish country. Gloria also enjoyed baking, watching the Hallmark Channel and spending time with her family.

Gloria is survived by her husband, Keith Poynter, Sr., Fort Knox, KY; children, Lori (Kyle)Poynter, Fremont, OH and Keith (Nicole) Poynter, Jr., Wadsworth, OH; siblings, Patricia (David) Herman, Bellevue, OH and Phyllis (Lynn) Mason, Tiffin, OH; grandchildren, Alex, Destiny, Skye, Gabby and Maddy.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Private Graveside Memorial Service for the family will take place on Friday, September 11, 2020; 10:00 a.m. at Greenlawn Memory Gardens, 1793 W. McPherson Hwy, Clyde, OH.

Masks are required at the graveside service.

Memorials can be made to the family.

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, Fremont, OH.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Messenger from Sep. 5 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved