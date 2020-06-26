Gregory P. Gottron



Gregory P. Gottron, 61, of Fremont Ohio passed away on June 10, 2020 after a brief illness. Greg was born on December 7, 1958 in Fremont Ohio. The son of Dave (Penny) Gottron and Suzanne Carson. He was a 1977 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.



Greg was a certified marine mechanic, working many years at Happy Days Boating. He had a passion for working on anything with a motor - cars, boats, snowmobiles.



In addition to his parents, Greg is also survived by his son, Cory (April) Gottron; siblings Renee (Thom) Dayringer, Kevin Gottron, and Cindi Howell of Fremont Ohio and Paul (Sande) Gottron of Port Clinton. Former Wife Jamie Gottron, as well as numerous aunts uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Gregs wishes were to be an organ donor.



Memorial services will be held at his old garage July 11th at 2PM.









