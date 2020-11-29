Guadalupe Garcia (Lupe)
Fostoria, OH - Guadalupe Garcia (Lupe), 75 of Fostoria, Ohio went to be with the Lord Saturday, November 28, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 11, 1944, in Brownsville, Texas to Pedro & Isidra (Salazar) Garcia. She married Abel Garcia Sr. January 5, 1964, in Brownsville, Texas.
Surviving are husband Abel Garcia Sr., sons Abel (Nathan Farris) Garcia Jr., Jesus (Shelly) Garcia, Jose Cruz "Joey" (Baili) Garcia, daughters Maria (Freddie) Mauricio & Norma (Roger) Bisson, 15 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, brother Pedro Garcia and sisters Silvia Arguelles, Simona Earnhart, Maria "Kookie" Torres, and her dog Chewy.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Juan Garcia, sister Dominga Puente, grandson Tobias Davis & granddaughter Janelle Mauricio.
Lupe retired from Honeywell in Fostoria after 30 years of service, and was a member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria. She loved cooking, shopping, yard work, music and gathering with her family.
A mass of resurrection will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria, Ohio. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 1-3 & 5-7 p.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio.
Memorials can be made to American Breast Cancer Society or American Diabetes Foundation.
