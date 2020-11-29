1/2
Guadalupe "Lupe" Garcia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Guadalupe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Guadalupe "Lupe" Garcia

Fostoria, OH - Guadalupe "Lupe" Garcia, 75 of Fostoria, Ohio went to be with the Lord Saturday, November 28, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 11, 1944, in Brownsville, Texas to Pedro & Isidra (Salazar) Garcia. She married Abel Garcia Sr. January 5, 1964, in Brownsville, Texas.

Surviving are husband Abel Garcia Sr., sons Abel (Nathan Farris) Garcia Jr., Jesus (Shelly) Garcia, Jose Cruz "Joey" (Baili) Garcia, daughters Maria (Freddie) Mauricio & Norma (Roger) Bisson, 15 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, brother Pedro Garcia and sisters Silvia Arguelles, Simona Earnhart, Maria "Kookie" Torres, and her dog Chewy.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Juan Garcia, sister Dominga Puente, grandson Tobias Davis & granddaughter Janelle Mauricio.

Lupe retired from Honeywell in Fostoria after 30 years of service, and was a member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria. She loved cooking, shopping, yard work, music and gathering with her family.

A mass of resurrection will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria, Ohio. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 1-3 & 5-7 p.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio.

Memorials can be made to American Breast Cancer Society or American Diabetes Foundation.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Messenger from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home - Fostoria
301 West Tiffin Street
Fostoria, OH 44830
(419)435-8118
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home - Fostoria

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved