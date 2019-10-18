|
Guadalupe Treviño
FREMONT - Guadalupe (Grimaldo) Treviño, 93, of Fremont, OH passed away peacefully on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Countryside Manor in Fremont. She was born on April 11, 1926 in Encinal, TX, the daughter of the late Fernando and Guadalupe (Delgado) Grimaldo.
Guadalupe married Erasmo G. Treviño on February 24, 1954 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fremont and he preceded her in death on April 27, 1984.
Lupe was a homemaker and former member of St. Casimir Catholic Church. She was a member of the Charismatic Movement, Cursillo Movement and St. Joseph Hispanic Prayer Group. Lupe loved being of service to people and planted the seed of faith in many individuals. She was loved by many.
Guadalupe is survived by her children, SanJuanita (Juan Sr.) Sanchez, Fremont, OH and Fernando Treviño, Toldeo, OH; siblings, Maria Tavarez, Fremont, OH, Ana Diaz, Laredo, TX, Rosa Paz and Sulvia Gonzalez both of Florida; daughter-in-law, Juanita Treviño, Fremont; special brother-in-law, Arturo Diaz, Sr., Laredo, TX; grandchildren, Juan Sanchez, Jr., Megan, Hannah, Isabella and Sophia Treviño; great-grandchildren, Javier and Isabel Sanchez.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Erasmo G. Treviño; son, Francisco Treviño; brother, Fernando Jr., Sacramento, Manuela Grimaldo, Petra Linan and grandson, Javier Sanchez.
A Private Service was held for the family.
Burial took place at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to the Javier Sanchez Memorial Scholarship at Terra State Community College.
