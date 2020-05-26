|
Gwendolyn Brinkman
Elmore - Gwendolyn J. "Bubsy" Brinkman, 92 of Elmore, OH died Friday, May 22, 2020 at Genoa Care Center. She was born February 24, 1928 in Elmore, OH to the late Forrest and Eula (K'Burg) Kardatzke. She was a graduate of Fremont Ross High School. On June 8, 1948 she married Lyle Brinkman and he survives. Gwendolyn was a homemaker who loved to sew, china paint, bake pies, and loved homemade ice cream. She was a member of Bethel Church, Elmore.
Survivors include her husband of almost 72 years, Lyle of Elmore, OH; children: Joan Brinkman of Elmore, Charles (Charmain) Brinkman of Elmore, and Naomi (Jeff) Maule of Syracuse, IN; 5 grandchildren; 6 great- grandchildren; brothers: Lauren Kardatzke and Milan Kardatzke; and sister Lois Moore. She was preceded in death by infant daughters Jean and Jane Brinkman; siblings: Kathleen Rhoda, Kenneth Kardatzke, Ellen Goldsby, Richard Kardatzke, and Myles Kardatzke and granddaughter Sara Maule.
Due to the Covid19 Pandemic, the family will have Private Family Services at the Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore- Genoa Chapel with Pastor Tim Sherman officiating. The Family would like to invite the community to Services of Remembrance at Bethel Church on June 27, 2020 with the time to be announced later. Burial will be in Harris- Elmore Union Cemetery. Those wishing to send memorial contributions are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Bethel Building Fund. The Crosser Funeral Home would like to encourage those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory, to visit www.crosserfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from May 26 to May 27, 2020