Services
Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel
19550 West State Route 51
Elmore, OH 43416
(419) 862-3331
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwendolyn Brinkman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwendolyn Brinkman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gwendolyn Brinkman Obituary
Gwendolyn Brinkman

Elmore - Gwendolyn J. "Bubsy" Brinkman, 92 of Elmore, OH died Friday, May 22, 2020 at Genoa Care Center. She was born February 24, 1928 in Elmore, OH to the late Forrest and Eula (K'Burg) Kardatzke. She was a graduate of Fremont Ross High School. On June 8, 1948 she married Lyle Brinkman and he survives. Gwendolyn was a homemaker who loved to sew, china paint, bake pies, and loved homemade ice cream. She was a member of Bethel Church, Elmore.

Survivors include her husband of almost 72 years, Lyle of Elmore, OH; children: Joan Brinkman of Elmore, Charles (Charmain) Brinkman of Elmore, and Naomi (Jeff) Maule of Syracuse, IN; 5 grandchildren; 6 great- grandchildren; brothers: Lauren Kardatzke and Milan Kardatzke; and sister Lois Moore. She was preceded in death by infant daughters Jean and Jane Brinkman; siblings: Kathleen Rhoda, Kenneth Kardatzke, Ellen Goldsby, Richard Kardatzke, and Myles Kardatzke and granddaughter Sara Maule.

Due to the Covid19 Pandemic, the family will have Private Family Services at the Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore- Genoa Chapel with Pastor Tim Sherman officiating. The Family would like to invite the community to Services of Remembrance at Bethel Church on June 27, 2020 with the time to be announced later. Burial will be in Harris- Elmore Union Cemetery. Those wishing to send memorial contributions are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Bethel Building Fund. The Crosser Funeral Home would like to encourage those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory, to visit www.crosserfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from May 26 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gwendolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel
Download Now