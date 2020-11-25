Hallene "Carol" Brunnet
Fremont - Hallene "Carol" Brunnet, 71, of Fremont, OH passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Bethesda Care Center. She was born on September 7, 1949 in Fremont to Ida Belle (Pendelton) Brunnet. She was a 1967 graduate of Fremont Ross High School and attended Wallace State Community College in Alabama.
Carol worked at Sammina SCI Systems in Alabama for twenty-two years and retired in 2006. She attended Hayes United Methodist Church in Fremont and also attended Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church in Berlin, AL. Carol was a member of the Sunshine Club in Berlin and enjoyed movies, reading, music, writing poetry and collecting cookbooks.
Carol is survived by her brother, Dean (Ida) Brunnet of Alabama many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother; sister, Marjorie Ratliff; brothers, Alvin and John "Jack" Brunnet.
Memorials can be made in Carol's honor to The Community Fortress, 410 Birchard Ave, Fremont, OH 43420.
There will be no services for Carol at this time.
Burial will take place at Greenlawn Memory Gardens, Clyde OH at a later date.
Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Arrangements were entrusted with Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory.