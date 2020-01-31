|
Harold Wiseman
Helena - Harold Wiseman, 86, passed away at Bridge Hospice, Bowling Green on Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was born in Hamden, OH on January 6, 1934 to the late Charles and Ellen (Graham) Wiseman. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959 being stationed in the U.S. and Germany. Harold worked for Ohio Lime (Red Land) as a Kiln Operator, retiring in January of 1996.
On December 22, 1961, in Port Clinton, he married Nora Lee Gladden. Together they immersed their family in the farming culture. He not only worked at the Lime Plant, but also farmed, manned the cattle, and tended to the garden. Harold liked playing euchre and funny or not, he always had a joke to tell.
Surviving is his wife of 58 years, Nora; sons, Harold "Al" Wiseman of Fremont and Daniel (Teresa) Wiseman of Ashland, TN; step-children, Sheila (Mark) McCormick of Fortworth, TX, and Douglas (Deb Shufelt) Baker of Luckey, OH; grandchildren, Amber Weber, Joshua Wiseman, Jacob Wiseman, Kaela Wiseman, Eric Wiseman, and Sydney McCormick; great-grandchildren, Katelyn Weber, Aiden Wiseman, Ava Wiseman, Emma Wiseman, and Hudson Wiseman; and sister, Marcella Schlievert of Woodville.
He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Flora Ragan, Madge Thomas, Andrew Wiseman, Lottie Webb, Anise Yates, Alfred Wiseman, Bertha Dalton and Pansy Garvin.
Visitation for Harold will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg. Funeral Services will be on Wednesday 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home where there will be visiting hours one hour prior to the start of the service. Rev. Ted Bowen will officiate and burial will follow at Scott Trinity Cemetery, Helena.
Memorials in honor of Harold may be made to Bridge Hospice Center.
To send an online condolence or to view Harold's tribute video, visit: www.hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, 2020