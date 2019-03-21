|
Harry A. Reichert
Gibsonburg - Harry A. Reichert, 81, died at his rural Gibsonburg home Monday, Mar. 18, 2019.
Born on July 13, 1937, Harry was a son of George E. and Nina M. (Williams) Reichert. As a 1955 graduate of Green Springs High School, he worked at Whirlpool in Clyde for 44 years, retiring as a press operator in Aug. 2011. Harry enjoyed reading, bowling, traveling and watching Country Western movies.
On April 20, 1968, he married his wife of over 50 years, Patricia Buehler at St. John's Lutheran Church, Fremont. Patricia survives.
Also surviving is their daughter Tammy (David Dicker) Reichert of Clyde; grandson Dustin (Kristyn) Dennis of Rosiclare, IL; and great-grandchildren, Sadie, Dennis & Cheyenne Baldwin and Daden Dennis.
Harry is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, George Reichert, Jr., Walter Reichert and Fern Whitten.
Visitation will be Friday, Mar. 22, 2-4 & 7-9 pm. at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg where Funeral Services will be Saturday, Mar. 23, 10:30 a.m. Rev. Ben Wallick will officiate. Burial will be at West Union Cemetery, Gibsonburg.
Memorials may be directed to the Sandusky County Cancer Care Fund c/o the Sandusky County United Way.
Published in the News-Messenger on Mar. 21, 2019