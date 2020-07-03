1/1
Harry Day
1934 - 2020
Harry Day

Fremont - Harry A. Day, 86, of Fremont passed away in the evening of June 29, 2020 at Parkview Care Center, surrounded by loving family.

Born on February 21, 1934, Harry was one of four children of the late Earl and Minnie (Snyder) Day. On April 9, 1954 he married Alice Ibbotson and shared 66 years together in marriage. Harry worked for Union Carbide, retiring after 44 years with the company. Harry was a hardworking man who enjoyed keeping busy. After his retirement, he managed apartments and went on bus trips with his wife. Watching the Browns and the Buckeyes was also a favorite pastime. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Alice; son, Steven Day Sr. (Partner, Gary Meggitt) of Fremont; 5 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Harry is preceded in death by his parents, and three children, Debbie Dye, Linda Day, and Gary Day.

A graveside service will be held on July 8 at 11:00AM at Oakwood Cemetery. For those who cannot attend and want to show sympathy, you may call the funeral home at 419-332-7391 to have your name added to the family's online registry. Memorial contributions in Harry's name may be made to the American Cancer Society.




Published in News-Messenger on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oakwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
419-332-7391
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 30, 2020
May the God of all comfort strengthen the family during this time of deep sorrow. Those who pass on God keeps in his memory because they are precious in his eyes. My sincerest condolences. Psalms 116:15
T M
June 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
