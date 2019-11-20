Services
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
1942 - 2019
Harry L. Miller Obituary
Harry L. Miller

FREMONT - Harry L. Miller, 77, of Fremont, OH passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo, OH. He was born April 30, 1942 in Woodville Township to Floyd D. and Inez (McDonald) Miller.

Harry served in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1963 and was awarded the Medal of Occupation Germany. He also received the Sharpshooter Badge for the Rifle M-1 and M-14, Marksman Badge AR and Expert Badge pistol .45. He married Gloria K. Schell on July 23, 1960 at First Brethren Church in Fremont and she survives.

Harry was a machine operator at Kelsey Hayes/TRW and retired in 2005 after 35 years of service. He was a member of Grace Community Church and currently a member of Grace Brethren Chapel, the V.F.W., American Legion, Fremont Eagles and Moose, United States Power Squadron, United Steel Workers Union, Sandusky County Historical Society, Flatlanders Bike Club, Fifth Ohio Cannon Unit and a former president of the Carpenters Union. Harry enjoyed woodworking in his shop, bike riding, camping, civil war reenacting, old country music, NASCAR racing especially Jeff Gordon, exercise at the YMCA, golfing, photography, collecting movies and Facebooking.

Harry is survived by his loving wife of fifty-nine years, Gloria K. Miller, Fremont, OH; daughters, Tina M. (Tony) Taylor, Fremont, OH and Sherry Sue (Randy) Tucker, Green Springs, OH; brothers, Leroy Miller, Lindsey, OH and Dennis Miller, Perrysburg, OH; grandchildren, Michael Slane, Jessica Tucker, Nicholas Slane and Daniel Tucker and great grandson, Jhonen Slane.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Betty, James and John.

Visitation: Friday, November 22, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Keith Merriman officiating.

Burial: Greenlawn Memory Gardens, Clyde, OH with military honor's provided by the V.F.W.

Memorials: or

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
