Harvey L. Sprague
Harvey L. Sprague

Harvey L. Sprague, age 83, passed away peacefully, in his home, on Thursday, November 4, 2020 with his family by his side. He was the former pastor of the Fremont Church of the Nazarene.

Funeral services will be 11am Monday at the Shepherd's Hill Church of the Nazarene, 7576 Nickel Plate Ave NE, Louisville, OH 44641 with Pastor Larry Brewer officiating. Calling hours will be 10-11am Monday morning at the church. Harvey will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery, Louisville, OH. Online condolences may be left at www.stieristraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home, 330-875-1414




Published in News-Messenger from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
