Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Heath Monroe Obituary
Heath Monroe

Perrysburg - Heath Monroe, 41, of Perrysburg died Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Born in Portsmouth, OH on Oct. 11, 1977, he was a son of Carlos Monroe and Faye (Parker) Brockschmidt and was raised by Faye and Rex Brockschmidt.

As a 1997 graduate of Lakota High School, Heath worked at Principle Business Enterprises as a machine operator. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, golfing, playing video games, watching movies and spending time with family and friends.

Heath leaves behind his mother, Faye Brockschmidt and step-father, Rex Brockschmidt; children, Shyanne & Alex Monroe; siblings Shawn Monroe, Chad (Tracy) Brockschmidt, Bryce Brockschmidt, Lance (Rachel) Brockschmidt and Ashley (Nate) Boulee; nieces and nephews, Shelby Monroe, Brand & Bronson Brockschmidt, Brennan & Rowan Boulee and Briar Brockschmidt; and former sister-in-law Michelle Monroe.

He is preceded in death by his father, Carlos Monroe; grandparents, Gladys and Russell Parker; and nephew, Casey Monroe.

Visitation will be Friday, May 31, 2019, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg where Funeral Services will begin at 12 p.m. Pastor Brad Kehn. Burial will be at Smith Cemetery, Burgoon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials donations may be made to the family, care of Faye Brockschmidt.

To express online condolences or to view Heath's video tribute, please visit: www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on May 29, 2019
