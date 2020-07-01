Heather Ashley Scott
Fremont - Heather Ashley Scott age 29 of Fremont passed away June 27, 2020 at her residence. She was born Nov. 15, 1990 in Muskogee, OK the daughter of Annette Hendrix of Clyde, and Michael D. (Barbara) Scott of Covington, VA.
Heather was a 2009 Graduate of Bellevue High School and a homemaker. She was a talented artist and loved doing crafts. She had a beautiful voice and was in the choir during high school.
In addition to her parents she is survived by her fiancé, Brandon Goostree of Fremont, maternal grandmother Trudy Hendrix of Clyde, paternal grandparents, Earl & Marilyn Scott of Oklahoma, aunts & uncles, Ronald & Pam Nason, Kevin & Jennifer Hendrix, Brian & Kathy Hendrix, Ryan & Barbara Hendrix and 6 cousins.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, George W. Hendrix.
Friends will be received Friday, July 3, 2020 from 4- 7 pm at Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 504 E. McPherson, Clyde, OH. Use of a mask and social distancing will be effect. If you are at risk or uncomfortable around people, the family completely understands. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.foosfuneral.com
.
Memorials may be made to the Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Association at www.pcosaa.org/pcos-home,
or 2215 PLANK RD #234 FREDERICKSBURG, VA 22401-5226.