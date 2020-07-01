1/1
Heather Ashley Scott
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Heather's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Heather Ashley Scott

Fremont - Heather Ashley Scott age 29 of Fremont passed away June 27, 2020 at her residence. She was born Nov. 15, 1990 in Muskogee, OK the daughter of Annette Hendrix of Clyde, and Michael D. (Barbara) Scott of Covington, VA.

Heather was a 2009 Graduate of Bellevue High School and a homemaker. She was a talented artist and loved doing crafts. She had a beautiful voice and was in the choir during high school.

In addition to her parents she is survived by her fiancé, Brandon Goostree of Fremont, maternal grandmother Trudy Hendrix of Clyde, paternal grandparents, Earl & Marilyn Scott of Oklahoma, aunts & uncles, Ronald & Pam Nason, Kevin & Jennifer Hendrix, Brian & Kathy Hendrix, Ryan & Barbara Hendrix and 6 cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, George W. Hendrix.

Friends will be received Friday, July 3, 2020 from 4- 7 pm at Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 504 E. McPherson, Clyde, OH. Use of a mask and social distancing will be effect. If you are at risk or uncomfortable around people, the family completely understands. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.foosfuneral.com.

Memorials may be made to the Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Association at www.pcosaa.org/pcos-home, or 2215 PLANK RD #234 FREDERICKSBURG, VA 22401-5226.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Messenger from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service
504 E. McPherson Highway
Clyde, OH 43410
(419) 547-6616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved