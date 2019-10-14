|
|
Hector Villalon
GREEN SPRINGS - Hector Villalon, 75, of Green Springs, OH passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. He was born on May 1, 1944 in Edcouch, TX, the son of Jose and Dora (Pena) Villalon. He was a 1964 graduate of Port Clinton High School.
Hector served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He married Leonila Gonzales in 1965 and she preceded him in death on December 28, 2018. Hector worked at General Motors for thirty years until he retired. He enjoyed gardening, playing the accordion, movies especially sci-fi, fishing, camping and going to casinos. He was very mechanically inclined.
Hector is survived by his children, Michael Riojas, Oak Harbor, OH, Debra (Raymond) Mardell, Lithia, FL, Tony Villalon and Brian Villalon both of Oak Harbor, OH, Mark Villalon, Green Springs, OH; stepdaughter, Deanna (Robert) Hines, Ruskin, FL; mother, Dora Villalon, Ft. Wayne, IN; siblings, Oscar, Roy and Gilbert Villalon and Josephine Pena; grandchildren, Samantha, Neilin and Michael Riojas, Mark Parsons, Lucas Mardell and Sabrina Mardell, Alexandria Villalon, Gracie Oddo; great grandchildren, Jude, Asher and Ari.
He was preceded in death by his father; wife, Leonila Villalon; sister, Martina Martinez and brothers, Ricky and Joe Villalon.
Visitation: Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH. A funeral ceremony will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. A celebration of life will also take place from 3 to 5 p.m. at Port Clinton V.F.W., 214 Madison St., Port Clinton, OH.
Burial: Ohio Western Reserve at a later date.
Memorials: Disabled Veterans
Published in the News-Messenger from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019