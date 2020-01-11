|
Helen A. Timmons
Fremont - Helen A. Timmons, 96, of Fremont, OH passed away on January 10, 2020 at Elmwood Communities in Fremont, OH. She was born on July 17, 1923 in Port Clinton, OH the daughter of George and Ann (Dziak) Ihnat. Helen was a 1941 graduate of Lakeside High School.
Helen worked in home health for many years. She was a member of Grace Community Church. Helen enjoyed gardening, reading, baking, puzzles, and loved to spend time with her family. She enjoyed driving along the lake and getting a perch sandwich.
Helen is survived by her children, Don Timmons, Burgoon, Kathy (Stan) Biehler and Diane (Christopher) Snider both of Fremont; son-in-law, Allen Cleveland, Fremont; grandchildren, Amy (Stan) Clapp and Julie (Jim) Yoder both of Fremont, Nicholas (Vicki) Cleveland, Wooster, Christopher (Vickie) Timmons, Fremont, Kerry (Bill) Foster, Wayne, OH, Kyle (Jacquelyn)Timmons, Grant Park, IL, Jared Biehler, Washington DC, Jeni Biehler, Oak Harbor, Cory (Alyse) Snider, Bowling Green and Adam (Natalia) Snider, Miami, FL; sixteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Donald Timmons; daughter, Susan Cleveland; siblings, George "Ferp", John "Jonsey", Joe and Emil Ihnat and Anne Loeffler.
Visitation: Monday, January 13, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Grace Community Church, 900 Smith Rd., Fremont, OH with services to follow at 11:00 a.m.
A private burial will take place at Green Springs Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials: Hospice of ProMedica Hospital or Grace Community Church
Published in the News-Messenger from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020