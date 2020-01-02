|
Helen H. Post
Fremont - Helen H. Post, 99, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. She was born January 30, 1920 at the family farm in Washington Township, Sandusky County to John G. and Hattie E. (Boyer) Gerlach during a bad winter storm; neighbors using teams of horses helped her father keep the roads open for the arrival of the doctor. She often laughingly called herself "Winters Child". On December 14, 1941, she married Richard L. Post at St. John's Lutheran Church, Fremont. Her husband who was a World War II Combat veteran, and a well-known Fremont Realtor, proceeded her on September 7, 1970.
Mrs. Post spent her early working years employed in Toledo at the firm of Wideman, Madden, Dolan Company before retiring to raise a family and thereafter spent the final 40 years of her working career with the Firms of Starn and Bowlus and the Bowlus Law Firm in Fremont, retiring at the age of 93.
She possessed a deep faith, interest were many and varied. She loved nature and was adventurous, having taken a white-water raft trip on the Colorado River long before it was a popular thing to do. She also loved music, history and was especially fond of playing Bridge.
She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Fremont and its Abigail Circle; Past Regent of Colonel George Croghan Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution; a member of the Cosmopolitan Literary Club; Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital, having served as a Volunteer Manager of its gift shop during its formative years; Ohio Farm Bureau and the Auxiliary.
She is survived by sons, James L. Post, Fremont and John R. (Patricia) Post, Huron, Ohio; and grandson, Joshua J. Post of Oregon.
She is preceded in death by her husband, father, mother, sister, Evelyn; brother-in-law, Wilbur Klaustermeyer; and nephew, Glen Klaustermeyer of Graytown, Ohio.
Funeral Services will be Monday, January 6th 11:00 am at Grace Lutheran Church, Fremont with visitation beginning at 9:30 am. Certified Celebrant Maureen Pump will officiate. Private burial will take place at Harris Union Cemetery, Elmore.
Memorials may be made to Lutheran Home of Mercy or donor's choice.
Published in the News-Messenger from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020