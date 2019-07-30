Services
Helen Karr


1927 - 2019
Fremont - Helen Mae Karr, 92, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Countryside Manor. She was born on February 9, 1927 in Burgoon to George and Doris (Howey) Newberger. She was a 1945 graduate of Jackson Burgoon High School.

On February 20, 1947, in Greenup, KY she married Bill Karr. Helen worked for Dayton Marine for 22 years until her retirement. Then, she worked for McDonald's until 2005. She loved her animals especially her cat and dog companions.

Surviving are children, Doris Ann Karr of Clyde and Ki Freedom Karr of Findlay; daughter-in-law, Kathy Karr of Fremont; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Alice Meek of Fremont.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill; son, George Karr; stepchildren, Sharon Crosby and Billy Karr; and siblings, Faye Thomas, Ruby Thomas, and Betty Swindell.

There will be no services as Helen donated her body to science.

To those that knew me best, may God bless- Helen

Memorials may be made to the Sandusky County Humane Society.

To send an online condolence, visit: www.hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on July 30, 2019
