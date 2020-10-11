1/1
Helen M. (Fisher) Arnold
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen M. (Fisher) Arnold

Fremont - Helen M. (Fisher) Arnold, 94, of Fremont, passed away on October 10, 2020 at Bethesda Care Center. She was born on November 28, 1925 to Albert and Frances (Darr) Fisher in Fremont, Ohio. She graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School in 1944. Helen was an amazing cook and was well known for the homemade meals she offered through her business, Arnold's Catering Service. She catered to countless wedding and special events for thirty years until her retirement in 1990. On October 2, 1948 she married Everett "Joe" Arnold at St. Joseph Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on November 3, 1972. Helen was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Fremont Eagles, Fremont Moose, loved playing pinochle and euchre, and being with her friends, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who affectionately called her "GG".

Left to cherish her memory are her children; Michael (Debra) Arnold of Clyde, Richard (Jody Coleman) Arnold of Fremont, Barb (Pat Lynch) Soski of Fremont, 6 grandchildren,10 great-grandchildren, and special card-playing friend, Ada. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Arnold, grand-daughter, Jessica Faith Arnold, and siblings, Leo, Sister Mary Luella Marie, Viola Mehling, Bernice Haubert, Marian Dumminger, Clayton Fisher and Irene Ott.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Bethesda Day Care and ProMedica Hospice for their compassionate care.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 900 North Street, Fremont, OH, 43420. Use of a mask will be required at all services. Please note that social distancing will be observed which may cause wait times to occur outside. A Mass of Resurrection will be Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 709 Croghan Street, Fremont, OH, 43420. Rev. Michael Roemmele will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Fremont.

In lieu of flowers memorial donation may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to the Arnold family in care of Richard Arnold.

To express online condolences please visit, www.hermanfh.com. To have your name added to the guest registry please call 419-332-7391.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Messenger from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
419-332-7391
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved