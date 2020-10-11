Helen M. (Fisher) Arnold
Fremont - Helen M. (Fisher) Arnold, 94, of Fremont, passed away on October 10, 2020 at Bethesda Care Center. She was born on November 28, 1925 to Albert and Frances (Darr) Fisher in Fremont, Ohio. She graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School in 1944. Helen was an amazing cook and was well known for the homemade meals she offered through her business, Arnold's Catering Service. She catered to countless wedding and special events for thirty years until her retirement in 1990. On October 2, 1948 she married Everett "Joe" Arnold at St. Joseph Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on November 3, 1972. Helen was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Fremont Eagles, Fremont Moose, loved playing pinochle and euchre, and being with her friends, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who affectionately called her "GG".
Left to cherish her memory are her children; Michael (Debra) Arnold of Clyde, Richard (Jody Coleman) Arnold of Fremont, Barb (Pat Lynch) Soski of Fremont, 6 grandchildren,10 great-grandchildren, and special card-playing friend, Ada. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Arnold, grand-daughter, Jessica Faith Arnold, and siblings, Leo, Sister Mary Luella Marie, Viola Mehling, Bernice Haubert, Marian Dumminger, Clayton Fisher and Irene Ott.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Bethesda Day Care and ProMedica Hospice for their compassionate care.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 900 North Street, Fremont, OH, 43420. Use of a mask will be required at all services. Please note that social distancing will be observed which may cause wait times to occur outside. A Mass of Resurrection will be Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 709 Croghan Street, Fremont, OH, 43420. Rev. Michael Roemmele will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Fremont.
In lieu of flowers memorial donation may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to the Arnold family in care of Richard Arnold.
