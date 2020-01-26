Services
Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home
218 South Main Street
Clyde, OH 43410
(419) 547-9451
Helen M. Marsh

Helen M. Marsh Obituary
Helen M. Marsh

Clyde - Helen M. Marsh, 94, formerly of Clyde, more recently of Valleyview Health Care Center, Fremont, died on Friday, January 24, 2020.

Mrs. Marsh was bon in Gibsonburg on September 1, 1925 to the now deceased Lester and Hazel (Mathna) Leggitt.

She was a 1943 graduate for Gibsonburg High School.

On November 15, 1947, she married Lewis H. Marsh. He preceded her on September 19, 1988.

Helen was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Clyde, where she was a member of the Joy Circle and had served as an Elder and was a Deacon Emeritus. She was also s charter life time member of the Clyde Auxiliary .

Mrs. Marsh was able to make each and everyone of her family feel special. Whether it was her wonderful baked goods or the attention to details of their likes and dislikes for their birthday celebrations.

She had worked at the Carbonworks, the former Latham's and as a caregiver.

Survivors include a son, Danny Marsh of Clyde; a daughter, Judy Berry of Perrysburg, two grandchildren, Jennifer (Ryan) Uhlenhake and Adam Berry; three great grandchildren, Sam, Anna and Joseph Uhlenhake all of the Columbus area and sister, Mildred (Richard) Fruth of Fostoria.

Helen was preceded in death by a great grandson, Thomas Uhlenhake, and four sisters, Lois Goodnow; Margaret Durbin; Pat Vogelpohl and Jane Wheatley.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 4-7:00 pm at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 South Main St., Clyde, Ohio. The funeral will be on THursday, January 30, 2020 at 10:30 am at the funeral home with Pastor Rose Jones officiating. Burial will be in McPherson Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Children's Heart Foundation : 5 Revere Drive, One Northbrook Place, Northbrook, Il 60062, or First Presbyterian Church.
Published in the News-Messenger from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020
