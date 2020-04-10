Services
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
419-332-7391
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Diekman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Mae (Nuhfer) Diekman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Mae (Nuhfer) Diekman Obituary
Helen Mae (Nuhfer) Diekman

Fremont - Helen was employed at Nuhfer's Flowers in Gibsonburg, Noftz and Avers of Fremont, Lutheran Social Services, and Share and Care and the Sandusky County Food Pantry over the years. She was a devoted member of Faith Lutheran Church, holding several offices in Church; was a Sunday School teacher; and chaired many functions at the church hall. Helen attended meetings focusing on religious teaching in Columbus.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Carroll (Connie) Diekman of

Millbury, and Paulette (Steve) Liskai of Gibsonburg; grandchildren, Craig

(Jeanette) Diekman, Kevin (Lisa) Diekman, Jason (Chrissa) Liskai and Jodie (Robert) Rogers; 11 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; sister, Kathryn Humberg of Fremont; and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and beloved husband, Melvin, Helen is preceded in death

by brothers, Thomas, Charles, Richard, Arthur, and James; and sister, Florence.

Funeral Services and burial will be private. A Celebration of her life will be planned in the future. It is strongly recommended, in lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions may be directed to ProMedica Hospice. If you would like us to add your name to the family's register book you may call us at 419-332-7391 or send personal condolences by visiting: www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -