Helen Mae (Nuhfer) Diekman
Fremont - Helen was employed at Nuhfer's Flowers in Gibsonburg, Noftz and Avers of Fremont, Lutheran Social Services, and Share and Care and the Sandusky County Food Pantry over the years. She was a devoted member of Faith Lutheran Church, holding several offices in Church; was a Sunday School teacher; and chaired many functions at the church hall. Helen attended meetings focusing on religious teaching in Columbus.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Carroll (Connie) Diekman of
Millbury, and Paulette (Steve) Liskai of Gibsonburg; grandchildren, Craig
(Jeanette) Diekman, Kevin (Lisa) Diekman, Jason (Chrissa) Liskai and Jodie (Robert) Rogers; 11 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; sister, Kathryn Humberg of Fremont; and many nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and beloved husband, Melvin, Helen is preceded in death
by brothers, Thomas, Charles, Richard, Arthur, and James; and sister, Florence.
Funeral Services and burial will be private. A Celebration of her life will be planned in the future. It is strongly recommended, in lieu of flowers,
memorial contributions may be directed to ProMedica Hospice. If you would like us to add your name to the family's register book you may call us at 419-332-7391 or send personal condolences by visiting: www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2020