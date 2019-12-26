|
|
Helen R. Buehning
Risingsun - Helen R. Buehning, age 95, of Risingsun, Ohio passed away on Tuesday (December 24, 2019) at the Good Shepherd Home in Fostoria, Ohio. She was born on September 15, 1924 in Seneca County, Ohio to the late Chaunce & Laura (Drake) Gangwer. She married Victor Buehning and he preceded her in death. Surviving is her brother, William "Bill" Gangwer of Risingsun, Ohio; sister, Katherine Ingler of Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Daniel Lee Buehning; brothers, Robert & Peg Gangwer, Frederick & Lola Gangwer; sisters, Sara Wildman, Gladine Goon, Trudy (Gangwer) Woodland; sister-in-law, Emma Gangwer.
Helen was a 1942 Graduate of Risingsun High School. She worked and retired from Bowling Green State University where she worked in the cafeteria. She was secretary of the Women's Organization of Scott Trinity United Methodist Church. She was a Boy Scout Leader. Her passion was that of an artist having done many drawings and paintings.
Friends will be received from 10-11 AM Monday (December 30, 2019) at Scott Trinity United Methodist Church, 6076 County Road 11, Risingsun, Ohio where a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday with Pastor Steve Colon & Pastor Gus Christo-Baker officiating. Burial will be in Scott-Trinity Cemetery in Scott Township. Memorial donations may be made to the Scott-Trinity United Methodist Church. On-line condolences may be made to Helen's family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.
Published in the News-Messenger from Dec. 26 to Dec. 30, 2019