Helen R. Zilles


1932 - 2020
Helen R. Zilles Obituary
Helen R. Zilles

Fremont - Helen R. Zilles, 88, of Fremont passed away on February 17, 2020 at Elmwood Assisted Living & Skilled Nursing in Fremont, OH. She was born the daughter of Wallace and Lottie Mae (Humphreys) Carmichael on January 15, 1932 in Knoxville, TN. Helen graduated from Central High School in Knoxville. She married Paul Zilles in 1955, and he survives. Helen worked at Union Carbide/Eveready Battery until 1993, starting off as a secretary and working her way up as the first woman Human Resources Manager in the company. Following her retirement, Helen worked at Otto & Urban in the greenhouse, and volunteered at the VFW, the Women's Organization at the Eagles, and as a hospice worker in Sandusky County. Helen was also a member of Grace Lutheran Church. In her free time, she loved doting on her grandchildren, playing in various golf leagues and going gambling at the casinos.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Paul Zilles of Fremont, OH, sons, Steve (Dawn) Zilles of Lenoir City, TN, Dave Zilles of Columbus, OH, grandchildren, Stephanie and Danielle Zilles, and great-grandchildren, Greyson and Ava Smith.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Corey.

Services will be private for her family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the by visiting https://www.alz.org/ or to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH, 44870.

To express online condolences, please visit www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
