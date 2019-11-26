|
|
Henrietta J. Weickert
FREMONT - Henrietta J. Weickert, 86, of Fremont, OH passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Valley View Health Campus. She was born December 16, 1932 in Fremont, OH the daughter of Hayes and Willetta (Adams) Michaels. She was a 1950 graduate of Ross High School.
Henrietta married Burdette "Bud" W. Weickert on May 19, 1951 and he preceded her in death on October 16, 2019. She retired from the Ohio Bureau of Unemployment Office after many years of service. Henrietta was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir. She volunteered at the Liberty Center. Henrietta enjoyed sewing, adult coloring and crafts.
Henrietta is survived by her sons, David (Cindy) Weickert, Tiffin, OH and Dennis Weickert, Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Christine (Brian) Christian, Allan (Catrina) Weickert, Matthew Weickert, Rachel Johnson, Barry Weickert; great grandchildren, Elijah, Kaliyah, Weston, Evelyn, Jackson and Quinton Weickert.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of sixty-nine years, Burdett "Bud" W. Weickert; daughter, Christine Weickert; siblings, Virginia Trehane, Mary Sachs, Martha Van Horn, Paul, Phip, Dan, Robert and William Michaels.
Henrietta's wishes were to have her body donated to science.
There will be a Memorial Serviced held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, 11:00 am with one hour of visitation prior to the service at Trinity United Methodist Church, 204 N. Wayne St., Fremont, with Pastor Ben Wallick officiating.
Burial will take place at McGormley Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials can be made to Trinity United Methodist or .
