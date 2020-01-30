|
|
Herbert A. Foos
Fremont - Herbert A. Foos, 87, of Fremont, OH passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He was born July 31, 1932 in Gibsonburg, OH, the son of Herman G. and Helen M. (Widman) Foos. He was a 1950 graduate of Gibsonburg High School.
Herb served in the US Army during the Korean War from 1953 to 1955 and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal; Korean Service Ribbon; United States Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. Herb was stationed in Japan and a member of the Signal Corps. He climbed to the top of Mt. Fuji during his time in the service.
Herb married Carol A. Camp on July 13, 1957 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. He worked at Brush Wellman for twenty-five years and retired in 1983. Herb was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Fremont American Legion and VFW and Clyde Eagles. He loved gardening and fishing. He enjoyed taking care of his pond. Herb enjoyed traveling with his wife to Italy, Ireland, Austria, Czech Republic, and throughout the United States.
Herb is survived by his wife of sixty-two years, Carol A. Foos, Fremont, OH; children, Brian J. Foos, St. Clair Shores, MI, Lynn M. (Howard) Kavanaugh, Oak Harbor, OH, Laura A. (David Moreno) Foos, Brooklyn, NY; siblings, Bernadine Kirwen, Fremont, OH, Kenneth (Judy) Foos, Maricopa, AZ, Mildred (Roger) Brickner, Tiffin, OH, Jeanette (Jeffrey) Babione, Columbus, OH; sister-in-law, Shirley Foos and brother-in-law, Jack Henline; grandchildren, Jordan Cantrell, Gibsonburg, OH, Leann Cantrell, Toledo, OH, Serena Kavanaugh, Oak Harbor, OH and Kaspar Moreno, Brooklyn, NY.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Stephen Foos; siblings, Richard (Eulalia) Foos, Howard (Helen) Foos, Robert Foos, Eileen (Leland) Willer, Norma Jean (Gus) Vossberg, Marcele (Raymond) Burns, Marilene Henline.
Visitation: Friday, January 31, 2020, from 2 - 4 pm and 6 - 8 pm at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH.
Mass of Christian Burial: Saturday, February 1, 2020, 10:30 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with one hour of visitation prior to Mass at church, 550 Smith Rd, Fremont, OH. Fr. Chris Kardzis will officiate.
Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the VFW and American Legion.
Memorials can be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Published in the News-Messenger from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020