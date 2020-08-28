Herbert Dale Havens
HERBERT DALE HAVENS, 99, went to be with his Savior and Lord on August 27, 2020, at 3:50 PM at St. Vincent Cardiac Hospital in Toledo. He was born on September 28, 1920, to Webb & Mildred (Stroman) Havens near Kansas, OH. He married Gladys L. Myers on October 18, 1941, and she preceded him in death on September 11, 2009. Surviving are two daughters: Phyllis (John David) G a r n, Fostoria, and Marilyn (George) Blackney, Perrysburg, OH. Also surviving are two grandchildren: Lynelle (James) Winkler, Highland Heights,OH; and Jeffrey (Jennifer) G a r n, Acme, PA; and six great grandchildren: Brant, Marissa, Jarett, Seth, Juliana and Jaxson G a r n. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mrs. B e r n i t a (Porter) Massie. Mr. Havens retired from Atlas Crankshaft Corporation, in 1983 after 41 years of employment grinding crankshafts on Line 101 and working in the Gage Room. He was a 1938 graduate of Ross High School in Fremont, Ohio. Herbert was a member of Union United Methodist Church, serving many years as lay leader, Sunday school teacher and Bible study facilitator. He was a member of the Fostoria Chapter of The Gideons Inter national and a Gideon speaker in area churches for many years. He enjoyed farming, and was a wholesale gladiola flower grower. He was also known for the strawberries he grew and sold every June for many years. He earned his pilot's license, owned an airplane and enjoyed flying over northwest Ohio. He was always on a quest to learn new things, and in his 80's he learned to use a computer and spent many hours keeping in touch with friends and family and searching for information on the Internet. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Mr. Havens lived in the Assisted Living Wing of Good Shepherd Home since August 2015. The family thanks the staff of caregivers at Good Shepherd for their care and concern for Herbert while he resided there.Memorial gifts may be given to Union United Methodist Church or the Fostoria Chapter of Gideons International.Funeral services will be held at Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria on Monday, August 31 at 10:00 AM. with the Reverend Jim Winkler Visitation will be at Harrold-Floriana on Sunday, August 30, 1:00 - 4:00 PM.
Burial will be in Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria.On-line condolences may be sent to the family at www. hffh.net