Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parish Hall at St. Mary's Catholic Church
865 State Route 635
Helena, OH
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Parish Hall at St. Mary's Catholic Church
865 State Route 635
Helena, OH
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Parish Hall at St. Mary's Catholic Church
865 State Route 635
Helena, OH
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Parish Hall at St. Mary's Catholic Church
865 State Route 635
Helena,, OH
Burgoon - Herbert Francis Hoffman, 94, of Burgoon, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Valley View Health Campus in Fremont, Ohio. He was born October 24, 1924 the son of Frank and Agnes (Foos) Hoffman in Millersville, Ohio. Herbert attended Jackson Burgoon High School and went on to receive training as a mechanic. He married Rita Marie Fisher on April 3, 1951, and she preceded him in death on September 25, 2017. Herbert worked as a tractor mechanic while also running and working on his own farm, which was a great passion of his. He was also a shoe salesman for Knapp and Mason Shoes, and mowed the grass for the Ballville Township cemeteries and park until he was 86 years old. Herbert was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Millersville, a member of the Holy Name Society, as well as one of the first Eucharistic ministers at the church. He and Rita also enjoyed going dancing at Meadow Brook and the Moose.

Left to cherish Herbert's memory are his children; Theresa (Leonard) Jankowski of Maumee, OH, Donald (Rita) Hoffman of Kansas, OH, Ken (Rita) Hoffman of Green Springs, OH, William (Denise) Hoffman of New Concord, OH, Fredrick (Elizabeth) Hoffman of Fremont, OH, Neil (Wanda) Hoffman of Burgoon, OH, Dale (Phyllis) Hoffman of Helena, OH, Ginny (Mike) Nusbaum of Burgoon, OH, Marlene (Perry) Mason of Fremont, OH, grandchildren; Rene`, Kelly, Angela, Peter, Barry, Frank, Jeanette, Bridget, Jim, Steve, Lauren, Andrew, Nathan, Rachel, Ashley, Anthony, Amber, Ann, Chelsey, Ryan, Macy, David, Jonathan, great-grandchildren; Aisley, Chase, Emmett, Carson, Luke, Audrey, Ava, Kinsley, Makayla, Parker, Cooper, Logan, Ella Kate, Harper, Dominic, Sadie, Kyle, Elaina, Joseph, siblings; Emma Rose Jenkins, Carl, Paul and Tom Hoffman, and many nieces, nephews and godchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Rita, son, Duane Hoffman, grandsons; Joe and Alex Hoffman, sisters; Dorothy Alt, Mary Eisenman, and Catherine Hoffman.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 3-8P.M. in the Parish Hall at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 865 State Route 635, Helena, OH. A prayer service will begin at the 6 P.M. at the church. Additional visiting will begin at 9:00A.M. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the church until the time of funeral services at 10:30A.M. Fr. Scott Woods will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Millersville or Donor's Choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.kkchud.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 1, 2019
