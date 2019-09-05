|
Herbert "Herb" Hutchins
Elmore - Herbert "Herb" Hutchins, 64, of Elmore passed away at St. Luke's Hospital, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Born on July 18, 1955 in Blakely, GA, he was the son of Roosevelt Evans and Lucille Hutchins. As a graduate of Morristown High School in NJ, he served his country being in the Army during peacetime. On Aug. 4, 2012, he married Kay Smith in Hocking Hills, OH. Kay survives.
Herb worked as a truck driver for several companies over the years. He was an avid NY Giants football fan and loved to cook, using every clean pot in the kitchen. He will be most remembered for being friendly, talking to everyone and having no one be a stranger.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, Kay, is his mother, Lucille H. Craighead of Palm Bay, FL; children, JeTay Hutchins of NJ, Craig (Darlene) Hanchett of PA, Fenton Hanchett of Tiffin, Kevin (Lisa) Hanchett of IL, and Thomas "TJ" (Jenny) Hanchett of Fremont; grandchildren, Jaluan, Aiden, Hayden, Kamden and Ellie; sisters, Donna Hutchins, Charlena Brown both of FL and Lisa Evans of MO; aunts, Rose (Charles) Griffin from Decatur, GA and Everlena Hutchins from Blakely, GA; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Herb is preceded in death by his father, Roosevelt Evans; and sister, Lynette Griffin.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fremont where visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Scott Mauch will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made United Way of Sandusky County.
To send an online condolence or to view Herb's tribute video, please visit: www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on Sept. 5, 2019