Herbert Paul Bodemann


1929 - 2019
Herbert Paul Bodemann Obituary
Herbert Paul Bodemann

Fremont - Herbert Paul Bodemann, 89, passed away on Sun., July 14, 2019 at Valley View Health Campus. He was born on Dec. 9, 1929 in Woodville to Henry and Myrtle (Kopp) Bodemann.

Herbert served his country in the U.S. Army. He retired from Ford in 1993 after 30 years of service. In January of 1953, he married Shirley Walters and they raised their three children. Herbert was an avid fisherman and was a talented gardener.

Surviving are children, Judy Winchester of Cleveland, Margie (Dave Mierke) Kuyken of Fremont, and Vicki (Monte) Collins of Fremont; grandchildren, Michael (Millie) Kuyken, Jr., Nathan (Jenny) Collins, Nicholas (Ashley Waggoner) Collins, Laura (Jason) Kaschube, and Jennnifer Winchester; 11 great grandchildren; and ex-wife, Shirley Munson.

He is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Danielle Kuyken; son-in-law, Kenny Winchester; and brothers, Bruce, Fred, and Henry Bodemann, Jr.

Visitation will be held at Fremont Alliance Church on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 10-12:00 p.m. where Funeral Services will begin at noon. Pastor Glenn Merrill will officiate. Burial will follow at Four Mile House Cemetery where Military Honors will be rendered.

Memorials may be made to the Fremont Alliance Church

To express online condolences or to view Herbert's tribute video, please visit: www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on July 18, 2019
