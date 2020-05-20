|
|
Hilda Anna Louise (Greifendorf) Burkett
Woodville - Hilda Anna Louise Burkett, 97, passed away, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Genoa Retirement Village. She was born December 20, 1922 to Herman A. and Pauline M. E. (Ninke) Greifendorf, in Woodville, OH. After graduation from Woodville high school, she would marry and raise 5 children. In addition to being a mother and homemaker, Hilda worked for various employers most notably Modine Manufacturing where she retired from in 1984. A woman of faith she was a member of Solomon Lutheran Church in Woodville. She was a founding member of the Woodville Senior Center and was elected the centers queen 2 different years. She enjoyed volunteer work, playing cards, going on bus trips, but she especially enjoyed dancing to big band music. However, it was her family that she enjoyed the most.
She is survived by her sons: Rodney (Barbara) Burkett of Fremont, Nolan (Kathy) Burkett of FL, daughters: Janice Burkett of Gibsonburg, Marlene Hatcher of Fremont and Lynne Russell of Fremont. 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Wilhemina Hays, brother, Carl Greifendorf, and son-in-law, Scott Russell.
Hilda will be laid to rest in a family committal service at West Union Cemetery in Gibsonburg, OH. Officiating, will be Rev. Alan Brown. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Solomon Lutheran Church or a . Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News-Messenger from May 20 to May 22, 2020