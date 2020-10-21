Howard E. Thompson
Fremont - Howard E. Thompson, 88, of Fremont, OH passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Elmwood Communities in Fremont. He was born on October 6, 1932 in Fremont to Clarence and Opal (Heavlin) Thompson.
Howard served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, United National Service Medal and the Korean Service Ribbon. He worked at Whirlpool Corporation in Clyde, OH and retired in 1997 after forty-seven years of service. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, scratch off tickets, puzzles and puzzle books. Howard loved working and going to the Fremont Racetrack where he was inducted into the Fremont Speedway Hall of Fame in 2015.
Howard is survived by his children, Cindy (Harry) Sommers, Fremont, OH, Tina England, Bellevue, OH, Tom Thompson, Fremont, OH, John (Gerald Powers) Thompson, Adrian, MI, Lora Kirkbride, Fremont, OH, Billie Jo (Bruce) Knight, Bellevue, OH; ex-wife, Lois Thompson, Fremont, OH; grandchildren, Michael (Alicia) Sommers, Jenny (Randall) Fredericks, Rick (Jill) England, Andy England, Heather (Jim) Baumer, Desiree (Jerid) Hemmer, Josh Kirkbride, Elizabeth (Nicole) VanScoder, Logan and Stephen Knight; eighteen great-grandchildren; two step great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter-in-law, Belinda England; brothers, Myron, Ralph and Robert "Bob" Thompson and sister, Donna Thompson.
Visitation: Monday, October 26, 2020, from 2 - 4 pm and 6 - 8 pm at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH.
The use of face masks is required while indoors at all services. Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would prefer, you may express your condolences at www.whhfh.com
or call the funeral home at 419-332-6409 to request that your name be signed in the guest book.
Services are Private.
Burial will take place at Bakertown Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials can be made to the Fremont Speedway Hall of Fame