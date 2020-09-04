Howard S. Sachs
Fremont - Howard S. Sachs, 96, of Fremont, OH passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Eden Springs in Green Springs, OH. He was born July 28, 1924 in Fremont to Carl and Hazel (Huber) Sachs. He was a 1942 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.
Howard married Mary E. Michaels on January 22, 1945 in Fremont and she preceded him in death on July 12, 2018. Howard was a lifetime farmer. He owned and operated Sachs Farms until he retired. Howard was a member of Grace Lutheran Church; the Elks; a proud member of the Exchange Club and the Ohio Farm Bureau. He enjoyed traveling.
Howard is survived by his children, Tom (Joan) Sachs, Columbus, OH, Pat Hopper, Granby, MO, Cloe Nancy Sachs, Boston, MA and Susan Sachs-Burskey, Ann Arbor, MI; six grandchildren; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary E. Sachs; daughter, Debbie Sachs; son-in-law, Gary Hopper; siblings, William, Don and Carl Sachs and Marian Mays.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, 11:00 am at McGormley Cemetery, McGormley Rd, Fremont, OH, with Pastor Jody Rice officiating. Social distancing will be observed throughout all services.
Memorials can be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 705 W. State St, Fremont, OH 43420 or Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870
